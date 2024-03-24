Herbst Group LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Herbst Group LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 504.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike makes up about 1.7% of Herbst Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after buying an additional 2,757,251 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,310,000 after buying an additional 2,487,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,230,000 after buying an additional 2,401,659 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $244,740,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after buying an additional 1,440,905 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $3,601,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 846,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,341,843.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,881 shares of company stock valued at $72,230,185. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.29.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $327.58. 2,601,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,355,104. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $312.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.45. The company has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a PE ratio of 909.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $365.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

