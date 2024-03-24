Herbst Group LLC Takes $1.61 Million Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Herbst Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $810,648,000 after acquiring an additional 30,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $612,431,000 after acquiring an additional 58,521 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,511,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $513,714,000 after purchasing an additional 12,322 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,456,000 after purchasing an additional 735,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 906,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,874,000 after purchasing an additional 26,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of HII stock traded down $1.38 on Friday, hitting $292.55. The stock had a trading volume of 216,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $277.67 and its 200-day moving average is $247.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.51 and a 52-week high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.31, for a total value of $592,546.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,675.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total value of $376,625.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.31, for a total transaction of $592,546.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,675.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,472 shares of company stock worth $2,398,345 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Report on HII

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.