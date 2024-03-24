Herbst Group LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Herbst Group LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF accounts for 1.6% of Herbst Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Herbst Group LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter worth $4,996,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 150.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 20,612 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter worth $424,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 79,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,122.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 208,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,809,000 after acquiring an additional 191,885 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XME traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,497,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,411. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.60.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

