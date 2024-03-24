Heron Bay Capital Management Purchases Shares of 12,940 Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGAU. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 521.3% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,870 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the first quarter worth about $12,918,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $9,363,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Centerra Gold by 91.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,384,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,158 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Centerra Gold by 49.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,729,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of CGAU traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.66. The company had a trading volume of 225,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,616. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.44. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $7.71.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.0518 dividend. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CGAU shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

