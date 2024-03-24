The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Purchased by Herbst Group LLC

Herbst Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,697,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,132,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,229 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,914,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,328 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,654,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,877,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524,794 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,066,189 shares in the company, valued at $13,807,147.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet cut The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.93.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of CG traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,490,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,929. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.00. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $48.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $896.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.68 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 20.53%. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.84%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

