Heron Bay Capital Management Invests $177,000 in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000. Heron Bay Capital Management owned about 0.09% of Virco Mfg. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIRC. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Virco Mfg. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its stake in Virco Mfg. by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,079,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after buying an additional 117,662 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 925,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 59,891 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 36,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the last quarter. 18.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Virco Mfg. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Virco Mfg. from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Virco Mfg. Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIRC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.77. The company had a trading volume of 61,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,164. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $176.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.69. Virco Mfg. Co. has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $13.08.

Virco Mfg. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Virco Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.62%.

Insider Activity at Virco Mfg.

In related news, VP Patricia Levine Quinones sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $44,712.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,401.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 4,300 shares of company stock valued at $52,472 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.