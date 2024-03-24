Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Acquired by Heron Bay Capital Management

Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,506 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Yelp were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Yelp by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 755 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Yelp by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Yelp by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Yelp by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Yelp during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Yelp

In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $119,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,092.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $119,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,092.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 248,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,141,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,750 shares of company stock worth $676,270 in the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YELP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

Yelp Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:YELP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.79. The stock had a trading volume of 579,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.98. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.53 and a 52 week high of $48.99.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The local business review company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $342.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.83 million. Yelp had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

