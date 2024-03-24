Heron Bay Capital Management Sells 573 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Heron Bay Capital Management decreased its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,765 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 17,115 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 33,679 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Trading Down 1.5 %

BHP Group stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $57.04. 2,399,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,544,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.91. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $54.28 and a 1 year high of $69.11.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BHP Group

BHP Group Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.