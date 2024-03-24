Fetch.ai Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.04 Billion (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $2.04 billion and $166.91 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $2.43 or 0.00003716 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00081567 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00009999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00021697 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00017544 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008123 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 839,883,227 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.