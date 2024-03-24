Heron Bay Capital Management Sells 1,486 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Heron Bay Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 24,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 16,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,540,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,616,000 after buying an additional 84,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 45,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 21,886 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JHG stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,863,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.89. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $568.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

In other news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $58,473.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,074.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Janus Henderson Group news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 30,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $948,190.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,910,758.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $58,473.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,074.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,133 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,459. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JHG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.93.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

