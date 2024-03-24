Heron Bay Capital Management Trims Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Heron Bay Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Pentair were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pentair by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 450,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,763,000 after acquiring an additional 108,560 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth about $550,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Trading Down 0.9 %

PNR stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.94. 1,602,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.07 and a 200-day moving average of $69.25. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $85.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

PNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pentair from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Pentair from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Pentair from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pentair from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.36.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

