Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $21.01 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 298,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 3.8% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 149,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $742,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 469,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,009,000 after purchasing an additional 14,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BATS:IEFA opened at $73.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.03.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

