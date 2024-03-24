Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,744 Shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the period. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC owned 0.20% of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 4,731.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IGEB opened at $44.82 on Friday. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $50.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.68 and a 200-day moving average of $43.74.

About iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

