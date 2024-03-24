Sweet Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,404,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,204,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.64 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $80.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.98.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

