Sweet Financial Partners LLC Invests $211,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $693,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 9,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 8,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EFA opened at $79.64 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.98.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

