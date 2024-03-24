Kure Advisory LLC Sells 57 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Kure Advisory LLC lessened its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Kure Advisory LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,079,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,939,078,000 after acquiring an additional 753,256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,982,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,428,954,000 after acquiring an additional 146,701 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,275,277,000 after purchasing an additional 241,992 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,525,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,995,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,307,000 after purchasing an additional 347,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.89.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $200.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.