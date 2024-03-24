Kure Advisory LLC Raises Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Kure Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the quarter. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index makes up about 1.7% of Kure Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Kure Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,497,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024,149 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 243.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 824,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,275,000 after acquiring an additional 584,857 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,060,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,776,000 after acquiring an additional 501,861 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 324.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 643,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,510,000 after buying an additional 491,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,314,000.

FDL stock opened at $37.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.04. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $38.07.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

