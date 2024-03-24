Allred Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,175 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 353,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,175 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 16.9% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $38,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHV opened at $110.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.33 and its 200-day moving average is $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.4477 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.