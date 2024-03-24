Sweet Financial Partners LLC Sells 315 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,790 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $49.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.13. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $201.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 47.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Melius downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

