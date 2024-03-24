BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Holdings Cut by Legal Advantage Investments Inc.

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,611 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 17,115 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 33,679 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BHP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:BHP opened at $57.04 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $54.28 and a 12-month high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.91.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.44 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

