Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Has $1.20 Million Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. reduced its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LHX stock opened at $211.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.55 and its 200-day moving average is $195.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $218.34.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.05%.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,346.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,346.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $272,792.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,376,393.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,362 shares of company stock worth $1,772,560. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.