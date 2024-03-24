Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $51.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.33. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.02 and a 12-month high of $52.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.26.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Fidelity National Financial

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at $883,482.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,601.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,806 shares of company stock worth $1,653,033. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Read More

