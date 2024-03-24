Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Buys 1,050 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Veeva Systems accounts for 2.4% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,703,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $151,056,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 239.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 956,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,570,000 after purchasing an additional 674,785 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 34.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,045,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,139,000 after purchasing an additional 522,257 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $186,295.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,500,359.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $186,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,500,359.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,539 shares of company stock worth $6,227,083. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

VEEV opened at $230.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.95. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.21 and a 1 year high of $236.90. The firm has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.56, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $630.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VEEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.