Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,618 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $120.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $121.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.08.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.9976 dividend. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

