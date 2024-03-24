LS Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 87.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,982,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in American Electric Power by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in American Electric Power by 1,592.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 414,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,612,000 after purchasing an additional 389,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 26.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,531,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,432,000 after purchasing an additional 522,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $82.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The company has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.18.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.82%.

AEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.08.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

