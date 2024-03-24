Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,673 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 9.7% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $29,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 29,518 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,714,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,652,000 after buying an additional 81,527 shares during the last quarter.

IVW opened at $85.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $61.18 and a 12-month high of $85.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.76.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

