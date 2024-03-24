Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $43.17

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$43.17 and traded as high as C$43.19. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at C$42.94, with a volume of 31,232 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RCH. National Bankshares cut shares of Richelieu Hardware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$47.60 to C$45.50 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Richelieu Hardware from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$43.18.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.03). Richelieu Hardware had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of C$453.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$443.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 1.9235583 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

In related news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.73, for a total transaction of C$131,198.70. In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.73, for a total transaction of C$131,198.70. Also, Senior Officer Yannick Godeau sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total transaction of C$43,899.40. 7.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; floor protection products; and power tool accessories.

