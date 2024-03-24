Ophir Energy (LON:OPHR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $57.50

Ophir Energy Plc (LON:OPHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.50 ($0.73) and traded as low as GBX 56.80 ($0.72). Ophir Energy shares last traded at GBX 57.50 ($0.73), with a volume of 3,227,394 shares changing hands.

Ophir Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £407.41 million and a PE ratio of -0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 57.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 57.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.65.

Ophir Energy Company Profile

Ophir Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of upstream oil and gas properties in Asia and Africa. The company develops offshore and deep-water oil and gas exploration assets. It has 1 billion barrel of oil equivalent of reserves and resources. Ophir Energy plc was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

