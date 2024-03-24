Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.57

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.57 and traded as low as $0.45. Dynatronics shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 3,164 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dynatronics in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $2.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.15 million during the quarter. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 14.13%.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

