Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $461.38

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 461.38 ($5.87) and traded as low as GBX 434 ($5.53). Ricardo shares last traded at GBX 436 ($5.55), with a volume of 82,910 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ricardo in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Ricardo
Ricardo Price Performance
Ricardo Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Ricardo’s payout ratio is presently -120,000.00%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Ricardo news, insider Judith Cottrell acquired 6,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 439 ($5.59) per share, for a total transaction of £29,772.98 ($37,903.22). Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.
Ricardo Company Profile
Ricardo plc provides environmental, technical, and strategic consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, China, rest of Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Energy and Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I) Emerging, Automotive and Industrial (A&I) Established, Defense, and Performance Products (PP).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ricardo
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Ricardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.