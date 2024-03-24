Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $461.38

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 461.38 ($5.87) and traded as low as GBX 434 ($5.53). Ricardo shares last traded at GBX 436 ($5.55), with a volume of 82,910 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ricardo in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £271.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43,600.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 430.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 460.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Ricardo’s payout ratio is presently -120,000.00%.

In other Ricardo news, insider Judith Cottrell acquired 6,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 439 ($5.59) per share, for a total transaction of £29,772.98 ($37,903.22). Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Ricardo plc provides environmental, technical, and strategic consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, China, rest of Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Energy and Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I) Emerging, Automotive and Industrial (A&I) Established, Defense, and Performance Products (PP).

