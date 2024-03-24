Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $412.03

Shares of Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 412.03 ($5.25) and traded as low as GBX 387 ($4.93). Robert Walters shares last traded at GBX 387 ($4.93), with a volume of 13,713 shares changing hands.

Robert Walters Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £280.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,105.71, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.61, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 429.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 412.42.

Robert Walters Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share. This represents a yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from Robert Walters’s previous dividend of $6.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Robert Walters’s payout ratio is 6,857.14%.

Robert Walters Company Profile

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

