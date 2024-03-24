Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.66

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.66 and traded as low as $1.56. Energy Focus shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 4,900 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Focus in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Energy Focus Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12,315 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Energy Focus worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

