Star Energy Group (LON:STAR) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.14

Star Energy Group Plc (LON:STAR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.14 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 8.10 ($0.10). Star Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 8.10 ($0.10), with a volume of 489,616 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Star Energy Group from GBX 73 ($0.93) to GBX 65 ($0.83) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Get Star Energy Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Star Energy Group

Star Energy Group Stock Performance

About Star Energy Group

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 10.12. The company has a market cap of £10.42 million, a PE ratio of -33.75 and a beta of -0.13.

(Get Free Report)

Star Energy Group Plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, processing, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Star Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.