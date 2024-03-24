Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.58

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.58 and traded as low as $6.00. Precipio shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 2,353 shares.

Precipio Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Get Precipio alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precipio

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Precipio stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,325,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 9.92% of Precipio at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Precipio

Precipio, Inc, a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels; and COVID-19 antibody tests.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Precipio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precipio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.