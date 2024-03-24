Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.38

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.38 and traded as low as $3.15. Taitron Components shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 8,080 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on TAIT. TheStreet downgraded Taitron Components from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Taitron Components in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Taitron Components by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares during the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taitron Components during the fourth quarter worth $637,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taitron Components by 10.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 14,154 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Taitron Components by 7.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taitron Components during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

