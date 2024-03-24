Moonbeam Hits One Day Volume of $12.70 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $428.66 million and approximately $12.70 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00000773 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.91 or 0.00082473 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010053 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00021584 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00017607 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003755 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008147 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001405 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,111,308,919 coins and its circulating supply is 848,318,501 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

