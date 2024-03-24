Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.86

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.86 and traded as low as $11.02. Reckitt Benckiser Group shares last traded at $11.06, with a volume of 659,540 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RBGLY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6,978.00.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance
Reckitt Benckiser Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.2701 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $0.18.
About Reckitt Benckiser Group
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.
