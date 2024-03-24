Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.86

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.86 and traded as low as $11.02. Reckitt Benckiser Group shares last traded at $11.06, with a volume of 659,540 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RBGLY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6,978.00.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

Reckitt Benckiser Group Increases Dividend

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average is $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.2701 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $0.18.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

(Get Free Report)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.