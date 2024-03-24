1,600 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Bought by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,600 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 398 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $136.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.28 and a 200 day moving average of $129.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.94 and a one year high of $160.05.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 35.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.12.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total transaction of $1,508,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 226,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,177,488.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total transaction of $1,508,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 226,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,177,488.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,119 shares of company stock valued at $3,711,578 in the last 90 days. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

