Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) is Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,723 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Intuit comprises 3.3% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 18.8% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 2,017.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,282,000 after acquiring an additional 43,834 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Thematics Asset Management lifted its position in Intuit by 8.4% during the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 21,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,943,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,260 shares of company stock valued at $20,667,475 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $641.52.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU opened at $643.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $180.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.69, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.22. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $400.22 and a 52-week high of $671.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $644.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $585.41.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

