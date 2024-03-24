Sweet Financial Partners LLC Invests $214,000 in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 35,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 20,759 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% in the second quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 10,982 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WBA. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,171,654.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $20.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.31. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $36.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.52%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

