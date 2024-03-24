BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Stock Position Raised by Stolper Co

Stolper Co boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 125.0% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the third quarter valued at about $125,000.

Shares of BOE stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

