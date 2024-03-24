Stolper Co Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Stolper Co reduced its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,721 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 25.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 69,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.4% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 21,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Down 2.2 %

Newmont stock opened at $33.77 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.63 and a 200-day moving average of $37.03.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -42.02%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.97.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

