Sweet Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,000 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AIQ opened at $34.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.05. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $34.35.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.41%.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

