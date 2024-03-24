Sweet Financial Partners LLC Has $434,000 Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 89.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Block by 67,500.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Block in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Block by 38.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Insider Transactions at Block

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $113,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,163,679.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $113,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,163,679.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $384,336.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 280,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,054,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,056 shares of company stock worth $18,407,064 over the last ninety days. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SQ. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Block from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Block from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Block

Block Price Performance

Block stock opened at $80.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a PE ratio of 475.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.55. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $87.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.12.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.