3,500 Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Purchased by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $498,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,022,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

ENPH opened at $114.61 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $231.42. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $302.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENPH. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $544,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,605,587.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,514,312.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $544,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,605,587.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

