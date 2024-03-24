Stolper Co Sells 16,990 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Stolper Co decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 102,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,990 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $121.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.20. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $19.99.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

