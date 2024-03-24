Sweet Financial Partners LLC Takes $416,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPEM. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SPEM opened at $36.06 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $36.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

