DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Bought by Stolper Co

Stolper Co lifted its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. DaVita makes up 1.8% of Stolper Co’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Stolper Co’s holdings in DaVita were worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at $116,373,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 421.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,095,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,518,000 after acquiring an additional 885,195 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of DaVita by 226.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 659,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,592,000 after acquiring an additional 457,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DaVita by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,042,000 after purchasing an additional 339,051 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in DaVita by 912.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 338,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,249,000 after purchasing an additional 304,739 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays started coverage on DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.50.

In related news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $3,130,260.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DaVita news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $3,130,260.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,384.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $8,525,414.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,629,578.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,540 shares of company stock valued at $16,551,071 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $134.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.51 and a 12-month high of $141.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.20.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.34. DaVita had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

