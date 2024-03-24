ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Stolper Co

Stolper Co lowered its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 127,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. ONEOK comprises approximately 3.6% of Stolper Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Stolper Co’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $8,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 3.6% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.4% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 70,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $203,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ONEOK

ONEOK Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $79.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $79.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.18.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.35%.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.