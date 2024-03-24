Keating Wealth Management LLC Invests $370,000 in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Keating Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 224,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 160,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,909,000 after purchasing an additional 27,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,669,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $100.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.16 and a 200-day moving average of $88.75. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $73.25 and a one year high of $102.53.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.